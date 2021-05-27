Natacha Ferenc

Turno Check

Turno Check app design ux app ui design
Challenge:
#016 Pop-Up / Overlay
Design a Pop-Up / Overlay. Is it a web sign-up form that pops up? Is it an ad overlay?
#DailyUI #Signup #Appdesign #MobileApp

Posted on May 27, 2021
