SECOND CONCEPT OF HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN

HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.
.
Creation of the logo for the HEXLAYER Company based in NY.
.
Hexlayer is going to be a cloud-based platform for streamers to manage their in-stream sponsorship placements.
.
They wanted to create something simple, minimal and still give their clients the taste of gaming industry.
.
What we created is combination of the first company initials HEX into a Hexagon shape, keep it a edgy form and still give the feel of gaming .
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
