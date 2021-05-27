Siarhei Burakouski

Food Delivery App

Hi there!
I'm sharing with you two screens of a delicious food delivery service with a juicy portion, so that you immediately want to order delivery🚚

I used the font Gilroy, and for the primary color I used cool green, which is found in nature🍀 This color evokes feelings of calm and relaxation, as well as loyalty and trust.

Feel free to give feedback in the comment section!
don't forget to press "L" if love it😊
Thanks!

Posted on May 27, 2021
