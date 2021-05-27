NonaLazarova

Bistritsa logo design

NonaLazarova
NonaLazarova
  • Save
Bistritsa logo design folklore logo design logotype logo
Download color palette

Bistritsa is a folklore ensemble. The task here was to use letters from the font, manipulate them and create the icon of the logo. The idea is figurative yet decorative logo with folk elements.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
NonaLazarova
NonaLazarova

More by NonaLazarova

View profile
    • Like