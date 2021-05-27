Félix Botella

Netflix | Retro logo logo design vintage design logo branding vector retro logo retro netflix and chill netflix illustrator redesign rebound weekly warm-up challenge dribbleweeklywarmup art tribute vintage logo retro design vintage
Hi friends!
I'm glad to introduce my shot for the weekly warm-up challenge from Dribbble: "Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style".
Here's a vintage version of the Netflix logo.
As a big fan of retro movies, I'm really interested about the evolution of cinema. This is a tribute for this amazing industry which makes me dream and keeps me entertained since my childhood.
Hope you guys enjoy! 🙂

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
