Netflix | Retro logo

Hi friends!

I'm glad to introduce my shot for the weekly warm-up challenge from Dribbble: "Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style".

-

Here's a vintage version of the Netflix logo.

As a big fan of retro movies, I'm really interested about the evolution of cinema. This is a tribute for this amazing industry which makes me dream and keeps me entertained since my childhood.

Hope you guys enjoy! 🙂