The Way an Asphalt Plant Functions | Atlas Technologies

The asphalt material mix produced in an asphalt mix plant is commonly a combination of aggregates of dissimilar grades and sizes. These aggregates are mixed in with liquid bitumen in required amounts and heated up together to create a hot mix of asphalt. For those of you who are not familiar with asphalt, it is a mixture made out of bitumen and pulverized rock which is used in making pavements.

