Atlas Techno

The Way an Asphalt Plant Functions | Atlas Technologies

Atlas Techno
Atlas Techno
  • Save
The Way an Asphalt Plant Functions | Atlas Technologies asphalt plant in india asphalt drum mix plant
Download color palette

The asphalt material mix produced in an asphalt mix plant is commonly a combination of aggregates of dissimilar grades and sizes. These aggregates are mixed in with liquid bitumen in required amounts and heated up together to create a hot mix of asphalt. For those of you who are not familiar with asphalt, it is a mixture made out of bitumen and pulverized rock which is used in making pavements.

https://atlastechnologiesind.wordpress.com/2021/05/24/the-way-an-asphalt-plant-functions-atlas-technologies/

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Atlas Techno
Atlas Techno

More by Atlas Techno

View profile
    • Like