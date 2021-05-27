Ali
Mosco Web

Foodly

Ali
Mosco Web
Ali for Mosco Web
Hire Us
  • Save
Foodly typography minimal ux ui design clean app
Foodly typography minimal ux ui design clean app
Foodly typography minimal ux ui design clean app
Foodly typography minimal ux ui design clean app
Foodly typography minimal ux ui design clean app
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1.png
  2. Shot 2.png
  3. Shot 3.png
  4. Shot 4.png
  5. Shot 5.png

Hi Dribbblers👋
Here's a new shot
What do you think? Let me know in the comment section below!

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Mosco Web
Mosco Web
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Mosco Web

View profile
    • Like