The Modern Times is the most popular font developed by me. It was sold more than any other of font that I created. The earlier version supported Western Europe, Central/Eastern Europe, Baltic, Turkish, Romanian, Cyrillic, Greek, Georgian languages.

Last year, I decided to update it. The new version is called TA Modern Times. Its OpenType features include 1200 glyph, Stylistic Alternates, Stylistic Set 01–12, Standard and Discretionary Ligatures, Numerators, Denominators, Subscript, Superscript, Ordinals, Contextual Alternates and Kerning.

Currently, supported languages are as following: Western Europe, Central/Eastern Europe, Baltic, Turkish, Romanian, Cyrillic, Greek, Hebrew.

Additionally, the font has multiple styles such as Semi Condensed, Condensed, Extra Condensed, Ultra Condensed, Rounded, Inline, Outline, Semi Expanded, Expanded, Extra Expanded, Ultra Expanded.

6 previous versions of the font are FREE. You may download and enjoy it.

Latin Plus languages supported 95%

Latin Plus diacritics included 88%

