Aleksey Harbovski

GIF'S AND MEMES CREATOR

Aleksey Harbovski
Aleksey Harbovski
  • Save
GIF'S AND MEMES CREATOR gif meme memes tab bar illustraion neon dark smile mobile design app design giphy photoshop video live burst timelapse slomo ui ux
Download color palette

Application to create animated images and memes from videos or photos. Research has been carried out on applications that have similar functionality in creating animated images or creating memes on IOS and Android platforms. An expert interview and corridor studies of the models were carried out. In 7 cases, looking for 10, applications have problems with accessibility to the phone's source files or connected services. Also complex and unintuitive content editor functionality.

Aleksey Harbovski
Aleksey Harbovski

More by Aleksey Harbovski

View profile
    • Like