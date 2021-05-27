Yuriy Tychkov

SURF STRENGTH COACH

Hi friends!

This is the home page concept for the personal educational resource of surf coach Chris Mills. Site navigation is performed in full screen format, which allows you to quickly switch between courses presented on the platform.

I will reveal more awesome concepts in this project soon, stay tuned.

Glad to join the dribbble community. Thank you!

Posted on May 27, 2021
