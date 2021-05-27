Maxim Berg

Glowing Icons

Glowing Icons vector ui design icon icons set icons illustration
  1. glowing icons.png
  2. settings.png
  3. user.png
  4. player.png
  5. email.png
  6. media.png
  7. img.png
  8. no-sink-chat.png

Hi dribblers,
Sometimes I show graphics without UI and today I wanna give you first look on my "Glowing" icons set. It is looks like 3D but 100% vector icons with smooth forms and soft neon gradients. They are great for gaming and casual UI's, but can also look cool in contrast to the strict style.

There are only 16 icons in the set so far. But if you like the style, let me know in the comments and I'll share it free for everyone. And probably even draw some more icons.

Posted on May 27, 2021
