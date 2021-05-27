Md. Anisur Rahman

Hope in The Midst Logo vector illustrator icon illustration branding design logo
This logo is created for Safer Foundation. In this logo 'H' and 'M' combined as a pole of a Lighthouse. The lighthouse represents hope in the midst.

Posted on May 27, 2021
