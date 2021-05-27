Shubham Kapoor

2D Flat Logo of Mini HR.

Shubham Kapoor
Shubham Kapoor
  • Save
2D Flat Logo of Mini HR. graphic design art illustrator flat icon vector logo branding design
Download color palette

This is a 2-D Flat Vector Logo. This was dsigned in Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Shubham Kapoor
Shubham Kapoor

More by Shubham Kapoor

View profile
    • Like