Muhamad Zainudin

Husein Buah App

Muhamad Zainudin
Muhamad Zainudin
  • Save
Husein Buah App fruit app design ui
Download color palette

Husein Buah is a fruit selling application, a new experience to develop sales on a larger scale, with the aim of making it easier for customers to live healthier lives.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Muhamad Zainudin
Muhamad Zainudin

More by Muhamad Zainudin

View profile
    • Like