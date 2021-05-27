Prudence Rapheal

Grega website design; mobile view

Prudence Rapheal
Prudence Rapheal
  • Save
Grega website design; mobile view market app user experience ux design mobile ui interfacedesign uiux interface design app design uxdesign ui design
Download color palette

This is the mobile view of Grega website I'm currently working on, let me know your thoughts in the comment section

Prudence Rapheal
Prudence Rapheal

More by Prudence Rapheal

View profile
    • Like