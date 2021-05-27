📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hello folks!
Coffee, Tea, and technology go hand in hand. Without these, we will live in vain.
Technology and mobile apps made our lives easier and now it's completely changing our tea and coffee experience too!
For people living in this digital age, there is a mobile app for everything. If anyone wants to drink coffee or tea they can order one at their fingertips!
Today, we want to share a coffee and tea ordering app UI.
We created an app design that allows users to register with easy steps and after that, they can see the menus, coupon codes, and exciting offers on the coffee or tea order.
App users can earn points on coffee or tea orders & redeem FREE drinks in the app! Not only that, the app gives users the ability to track their orders, rewards, and send gift cards as well!
