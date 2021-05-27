Fiordilatte Geneva Website

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to create a simple, elegant design that captures the users attention.
I used the image from https://unsplash.com/photos/W-p5xm_hGSw and modified it to place the fiordilatte biscuit as a focal element since it showed the artisanal aspect with all the ingredients flowing in, the gelato was similar in texture, plus we didn't have a budget to pull off creation of this image ourselves.
The site is a single page (3 languages available) split up into nice, easy to read sections showing the available produce.
http://www.fiordilatte-ge.ch