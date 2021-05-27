Fiordilatte Geneva Website

I wanted to create a simple, elegant design that captures the users attention.

I used the image from https://unsplash.com/photos/W-p5xm_hGSw and modified it to place the fiordilatte biscuit as a focal element since it showed the artisanal aspect with all the ingredients flowing in, the gelato was similar in texture, plus we didn't have a budget to pull off creation of this image ourselves.

The site is a single page (3 languages available) split up into nice, easy to read sections showing the available produce.

http://www.fiordilatte-ge.ch