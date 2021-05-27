Vladimir Pechonkin

Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS".

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS". designer white blue award design radiance planet awards journalism form brandbook brand logo
Download color palette

Here you can see one of the examples of using the logo developed by me directly at the time of the award.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like