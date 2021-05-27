Abhinav Khare

Fast Food App- Dark Theme

Fast Food App- Dark Theme minimal android ux design dark mode dark ui food delivery app food app fast food mcdonalds glassmorphism ui design ios interface app dailyuichallenge app design adobe ux ui design
Hi guys!
Here's the dark version of the McDonald's app that I designed a while back. Let me know what you think :)

Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

