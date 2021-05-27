Gfx

Logo design for an Esports team "TEAM INFINITY"

Logo design for an Esports team "TEAM INFINITY" theme design wordmark design designing photoshop gaming logo logodesign logotype logo
COAL theme based logo design.
This was a project i've for my client.
Created this on Adobe Photoshop, included alot of effects to give it a Coal like touch.
I hope you guys like it.

