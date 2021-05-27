Aleksandra Przegendza

Conference Website | web design

Aleksandra Przegendza
Aleksandra Przegendza
  • Save
Conference Website | web design
Download color palette

Website for the 7th International Students’ Scientific Conference “Sound Ambiguity”.

The conference is truly fascinated by the ambiguity of sound. Ambiguity in the fullness of the word, which extends from purely musical considerations over a long series of diverse contexts to issues seemingly unrelated to music.

See the website here. Contact me if you want to get the password ;)

Posted on May 27, 2021
Aleksandra Przegendza
Aleksandra Przegendza

More by Aleksandra Przegendza

View profile
    • Like