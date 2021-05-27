Humai Branding - Social Media Marketing Campaign

Hey!

This was the design of a marketing campaign that was run by Humai for about 2 months to raise awareness regarding data security and promoting their Artificial Intelligence Suite. I worked closely with the marketing department at Humai to present the serious issue of cyber security and web ethics in a playful manner, so it would align with the brand's long-term goal to be more connected with potential customers.

All in all, the social media campaign was elatedly successful as the customer acquisition costs dropped following with an increase in the total sales revenue rose alongside conversation rates. As of right now, I am bringing our envisioned web design to life using Webflow!

Let me know your thoughts on the design!