Joel Glovier

JAG Tumblr Build

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
JAG Tumblr Build tumblr jag joelglovier.com creme blue red vintage css3 -webkit-box-mask-image tumblr theme
Download color palette

Design for my new tumblr finally all built out but a few small areas to tweak.

21a94835e48d9c5251863263e8c9b75c
Rebound of
Tumblr Theme
By Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like