Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS".

Objective

"The main goal of the Prize is to openoutstanding journalists; big moneyprize; ceremony (in one of the European countries)- a large-scale event; influential expert advice. You need to tie together the stars and our planet .. you can take as a basis and make something original and stylish."

Solution

From the first letters of the name, an excellent monogram was obtained, which looks spectacular on all media, as well as as a favicon. The bright glare on the face of the planet receding into darkness is also used, as a symbol of courage and unique investigations conducted by the nominees for the award.