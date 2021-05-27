Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS".

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Objective
"The main goal of the Prize is to openoutstanding journalists; big moneyprize; ceremony (in one of the European countries)- a large-scale event; influential expert advice. You need to tie together the stars and our planet .. you can take as a basis and make something original and stylish."
Solution
From the first letters of the name, an excellent monogram was obtained, which looks spectacular on all media, as well as as a favicon. The bright glare on the face of the planet receding into darkness is also used, as a symbol of courage and unique investigations conducted by the nominees for the award.