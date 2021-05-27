Vladimir Pechonkin

Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS".

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Brandbook for the "FETISOV JOURNALISM AWARDS". radiance logo design star planet journalists journalism branding brandbook premium awards award business design brand logo
Download color palette

Objective
"The main goal of the Prize is to openoutstanding journalists; big moneyprize; ceremony (in one of the European countries)- a large-scale event; influential expert advice. You need to tie together the stars and our planet .. you can take as a basis and make something original and stylish."

Solution
From the first letters of the name, an excellent monogram was obtained, which looks spectacular on all media, as well as as a favicon. The bright glare on the face of the planet receding into darkness is also used, as a symbol of courage and unique investigations conducted by the nominees for the award.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like