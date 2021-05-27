Aya Fathallah

NuWallet Daily UI 02

Completed DailyUI Day 2. Really enjoyed making this landing page for 'NuWalet'. Tried playing with diagonal sections and text that jumps out of the frame.

Posted on May 27, 2021
