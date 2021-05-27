Start - wellness app

Hey Dribbblers! 🏀

UppLabs joined START application development project as an extended team and worked on Healthcare web and mobile application development.

It is a wellness app and the first-of-its-kind intermittent fasting app that comprises a set of activities created across the entire day that are optimized individually to suit users’ personal lifestyle.

It tells when to eat, it’s unique Water Program tells when to drink water and how much (incredibly important), and a lot more. 🍴

Dark blue color in this app signifies depth and power. When used in design and branding, white creates a minimalist aesthetic.

p.s. Don’t forget to vote for this design – this action also makes you a better person! :)

p.p.s. Visit our website to learn more about UppLabs’ cases: https://upplabs.com/portfolio/

Will be waiting for your feedback and follow! 💛