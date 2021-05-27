Minimalist logo design

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WELCOME, I'm Sohag Hossein but I like to be called Mohammad Sohag. I loving my country, Nature, and Pets.
I will design Minimalist, professional, creative, unique, ambitious, well organized, and very precise, always ready for a new challenge.
I have a graphical team of 5 members.
I am always giving high-quality designs to my clients. I will give unlimited revisions and work until satisfying my clients.
Do you have any Questions? I am happy to answer all of your questions. I am ready for working with you 24 hours.
THANK YOU SO MUCH.
Any kind of Graphics work I can provide Like:
#Logo Design
#Business Card
#Social media design
#Flyer design
#Banner design
#Photo editing
#Background Remove
#Photoshop Expert
Do you have any questions? I'm happy to answer all of your questions. Feel free to knock me.
Thank you!!