Vladimir Pechonkin

Name, logo and label design for a natural honey producer.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Name, logo and label design for a natural honey producer. business branding design gold food natural brand honeycomb bee honey labeldesign logo name
Download color palette

Name, logo and label design for a natural honey producer.
The challenge was to convey the healing properties of natural, high quality honey.
The approved version is fundamentally different from anything that can be found in this market.
The new approach not only conveys the desired values, but also distinguishes it from the mass of honey products, makes it memorable. The name POWERFUL is associated with the ability to heal, give life-giving energy, strength.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like