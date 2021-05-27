Nonso Onah

Fun With My Friend

Fun With My Friend
So I decided to teach my friend how to design a log in screen. I'm an amateur myself but I think I did a great job teaching her though lol. This was super fun and I hope y'all like it

Posted on May 27, 2021
