Florist App

Florist App mobile app design uiux
Hello Everyone!
Receiving flowers is what brightens everyone's day.
UI concept for a florist app. With this app you can send bouquets to another city/state where local florist operate in.
Hope you like the design.

Posted on May 27, 2021
