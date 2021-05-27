Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo collection 1

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Logo collection 1 style strict vector business logofolio logomark meaning double simbol mark brands brand collage collection logos logo
Download color palette

This collection of logos consists of real projects, as well as concepts that were created by me in the period from 2018-2021. Most of them are valid and work effectively for their owners, and some of them are free for sale.

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like