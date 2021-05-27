Macan

MoodHunt

Macan
Macan
  • Save
MoodHunt component glassmorphism modern design modern app soft minimal tehran design ui figma iran
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my new design, "MoodHunt"!
Please like this shot.
available soon at gumroad.com/macan

Macanyosefi@gmail.com

Macan
Macan

More by Macan

View profile
    • Like