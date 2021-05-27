Tristan Heinrich

SPOTR – App Icon

A map-based app that helps users to find sports grounds and to get connected with other teams or players.

Logo (App Icon) is based on the "Favorite Spot" icon, the main features of this app.

Posted on May 27, 2021
