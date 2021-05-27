I'm super excited about this side project we're working on. 🙌 En Temporada is an initiative to help you make a conscious decision on the fruit and vegetables you consume. 🍊🍌🥦

With a monthly calendar, the website helps you to enjoy produce that’s tasty, better for the planet, and good for your local community.

Follow @entemporada_ on Instagram to stay updated! 💙

➡️ entemporada.es

👨‍💻 gusta.studio