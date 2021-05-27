Kevin van der Wijst

En Temporada

I'm super excited about this side project we're working on. 🙌 En Temporada is an initiative to help you make a conscious decision on the fruit and vegetables you consume. 🍊🍌🥦

With a monthly calendar, the website helps you to enjoy produce that’s tasty, better for the planet, and good for your local community.

Follow @entemporada_ on Instagram to stay updated! 💙
➡️ entemporada.es
👨‍💻 gusta.studio

Rebound of
Fruit Stickers (Side project preview)
