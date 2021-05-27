Matt Commons

TV APP - Daily UI 25

TV APP - Daily UI 25 daily ui ui dailyuichallenge dailyui app tv
Day 25 of the Daily UI challenge was to design an app for a smart TV. This is a basic concept of a trailer app to watch TV and Film trailers. WIth a bookmarking system to work as a 'watch later' list. Let me know what you think :)

Posted on May 27, 2021
