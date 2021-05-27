Good for Sale
Cowabunga! sticker

Cowabunga! sticker nostalgia retro shop vectorart vector illustration geek art popart tmnt teenage mutant ninja turtles vector sticker
  1. cowabunga_sticker.png
  2. tmnt_sticker_1.png
  3. tmnt_sticker_2.png

Price
$2
Available on salmorejostudio.com
Good for sale
Cowabunga! This is our first holographic sticker and the turtles should be in it!
Now you can get yours in our shop... hellacious!

https://salmorejostudio.com/shop/cowabunga-stickers/

Creative studio with fresh solutions from the south of Spain
