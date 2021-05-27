YuKo

kikis delivery service

YuKo
YuKo
kikis delivery service witch on a broom cat blackcat anime seagulls 魔女の宅急便 宮崎 駿 cartoon artwork artist witch magic sea kikisdeliveryservice kiki
I really wanted to make a remake of an illustration based on a famous anime «Kiki's Delivery Service».

You can see more of my work on my instagram:
www.instagram.com/yu.ko_life/

