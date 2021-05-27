📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Fashion Website Landing Page
Free Figma Kit -
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/fashion-website-figma
Burberry is a British luxury fashion house headquartered in London, England. It currently designs and distributes ready to wear including trench coats (for which it is most famous), leather goods, footwear, fashion accessories, eyewear, fragrances, and cosmetics.
Established in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, originally focusing on the development of outdoor attire, the house has moved into the high fashion market, developing gabardine, and exclusively made for the brand. The first shop opened in the Haymarket, London, in 1891. Burberry was an independent family-controlled company until 1955 when it was reincorporated. In 2005, it completed its demerger from GUS plc, the company's former majority shareholder.
The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2015, Burberry ranked 73rd in Interbrand's Best Global Brands report, alongside Louis Vuitton and Prada. Burberry has stores in 59 countries.
What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.
Thanks 🙌🏼,
Tanvir Alam Hira
Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Linkedin
Contact me by: tanvir.csm@gmail.com ✉️