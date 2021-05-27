designersaiful

Batman and B logo design

Batman and B logo design
Hello Hope you are well This logo has been created with Batman in The Word. You can use this logo in any branding or business Logo size: vector logo fond: FugazOne-Regular You can use this logo in any size you want because it is made with Illustrator

Posted on May 27, 2021
