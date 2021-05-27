World Citizen Mobile App

World Citizen is a charity organization that provides an online avenue for donors to give out clothes to those that are in need. The goal is that anyone anywhere in your continent can be able to donate clothes easily.

The process involved a UX Phase that involved holding interviews with potential user, gathering pain points, ideating to solve each user's pain, creating user personas, user journey ad flow maps and wireframes

After the UX phase, the UI Design phase took place. This phase required a detailed visual design with illustrations, colors, animations and micro interactions

The final stage was Prototyping and User Test. Here, the high fidelity designs were tested, feedbacks were collected and iteration took place, thanks to interactive prototype.

Let me know what you think about it

Case study on my Behance page:

https://www.behance.net/dejavuvisuals