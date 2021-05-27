JavaType Studio

Introducing Achandria A Retro Font Inspired from retro typography from the 80's combine with bold typography style. Come with an open type feature with a lot of alternates and end swash, it helps you to make great lettering. Achandria best uses for Logotype, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards, and many more. This font is also supported multi language.

Posted on May 27, 2021
