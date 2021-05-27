Ahamed Jobayer

rat/ golden ratio logo

rat/ golden ratio logo vector ai rat logo animal design childrens illustration goldenratio geometric branding adobe logo illustrator design
This logo was made by me and work in adobe illustrator. This is a "Golden Ratio" logo with perfect measurement.

You can placed order here- https://www.fiverr.com/jobayer4004

