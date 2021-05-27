Fabien GOUBY

Perfect

Perfect glamour sunglasses pretty sexy colours face smile classy girl character vector illustration
Illustration I did recently for a virtual escape challenge. To see the full project go to my Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119210267/Illustration-UI-design-Art-direction

