Cash Register logo

BRANDBOOK FOR A COMPANY ENGAGED IN BUSINESS AUTOMATION - SALES AND SERVICE CASH REGISTER EQUIPMENT.

OBJECTIVE

From the brief: “A person must understand what is before him a serious company, not a one-day company.

The logo should speak about us, about our activities ".

SOLUTION

The proposed and accepted version combines the concept of automation is a gear, and cash - falling bills as in counter of banknotes. That is, the sign displays accelerated or automatic transfer of payment.