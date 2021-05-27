Vladimir Pechonkin

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Cash Register logo business branding gear automation brand equipment grow money register cash logo
BRANDBOOK FOR A COMPANY ENGAGED IN BUSINESS AUTOMATION - SALES AND SERVICE CASH REGISTER EQUIPMENT.

OBJECTIVE
From the brief: “A person must understand what is before him a serious company, not a one-day company.
The logo should speak about us, about our activities ".

SOLUTION
The proposed and accepted version combines the concept of automation is a gear, and cash - falling bills as in counter of banknotes. That is, the sign displays accelerated or automatic transfer of payment.

Posted on May 27, 2021
Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

