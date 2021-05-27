Rokas Aleliunas

Olivia

Olivia girl portrait girl illustration portrait art portrait illustration portrait minimal illustration
Just doing portraits.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

aka Casual Polar Bear. I create new piece every day.
