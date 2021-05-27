Venn Collective

Yoga Sessions Poster

A poster design by the talented @Gavriella Melloul for the Venn Collective. The poster invites the Venn community of Shapira Tel Aviv to take part in the yoga sessions of studio Naim.

Gavriella has designed her own font in Hebrew in order to incorporate it here.

Posted on May 27, 2021
