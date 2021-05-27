David Salmon

Daily UI - #043 - Menu

Daily UI - #043 - Menu dailyui
For the Menu challenge I created a quick mock up for one of my favourite restaurants in London - Portland (https://portlandrestaurant.co.uk/).

Font is Zilla Slab.

Posted on May 27, 2021
