SLAB logo in 3D

SLAB logo in 3D
Hi Guys, after sometime we're back again with our latest exploration. This time we try to created a 3D version of our logo in day and night ambience. Which on do you prefer? Is it better the day or night? Please leave your comment below and let me know! Thanks so much!

Posted on May 27, 2021
