Finance Management App

Meet Qube, a personal finance management/loan platform!
The screens in the shot allow users to evaluate their loan statuses within seconds so that missing a payment deadline becomes nearly impossible. We've made sure of that through usability testing and multiple iterations 😄
If you like our design, make sure to drop it a like!
