Finance Management App

Finance Management App product design ui ux mobile ui mobile app mobile dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad finance fintech app fintech
Meet Qube, a personal finance management/loan platform!

The screens in the shot allow users to evaluate their loan statuses within seconds so that missing a payment deadline becomes nearly impossible. We've made sure of that through usability testing and multiple iterations 😄

