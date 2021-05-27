Sandeep Singh

INSTAGRAM

Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh
  • Save
INSTAGRAM app icon prototype graphic design illustration design branding typography ui ux
Download color palette

So guys, here is another recreation of the most famous social media app INSTAGRAM. I tried to go as close as I can. Please do let me know how good I was,

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh

More by Sandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like